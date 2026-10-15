Suspected militants kill 10 soldiers in Nigeria — Daily Maverick

At least 10 servicemen were killed and more than 20 others were injured in a coordinated attack on a military base in Borno State in northeastern Nigeria. Daily Maverick reports that Boko Haram militants may have been involved in the attack.

Attack in the Guzamala area

According to two military sources, the attack took place on Tuesday evening in the Guzamala local government area. The attackers overcame military resistance, destroyed military equipment and set fire to part of the nearby village of Mairari.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, also reported the deaths of at least five civilians and a forest ranger. Military spokesperson Captain Mohammed Goni did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seizure of fishermen's boats

Before attacking the base, the militants seized more than 40 fishing boats in the lakeside village of Tumbun-Barebari. This was reported by fisherman Jibrin Hassan, who lost his boat during the raid.

Another fisherman, Babagana Muhammad, said the attacks took place simultaneously, but the fishermen were not harmed. Attacks by Islamist groups, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have intensified in recent weeks despite years of military operations in northeastern Nigeria.

Last week, the Nigerian military reported repelling an attack on a military position in Borno State and killing more than 25 ISWAP fighters. No information on government forces' losses in that clash was released.

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