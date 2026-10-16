US President Donald Trump said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran. As Anadolu Agency reports, he said in an interview with Newsmax that the United States does not need to resort to nuclear weapons.

Statement on a non-nuclear bomb

Trump was asked about reports that his administration may have considered using the so-called “mother of all bombs” against Iran after the US midterm elections. He replied that it is a conventional, not nuclear, munition.

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According to the US president, the “mother of all bombs” is an extremely large bomb, but it is not nuclear. Trump also said that he would not use nuclear weapons because, in his view, there is no need for them.

Response about Netanyahu

Trump also answered a question about his trust in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US president said that he trusts no one, adding that he trusts no one in the world of politics.

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