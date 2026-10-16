Japan mistakenly warned of a magnitude 9.9 earthquake — NDTV World

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The epicenter was located about 123 km southwest of Vilyuchinsk, while the hypocenter lay at a depth of 140 km, NDTV World reports, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Tremors recorded in the afternoon

The seismic event was registered at around 15:35 local time. No tsunami warning was issued immediately after the earthquake. The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no danger following the tremors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

False alert in Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency mistakenly issued an early warning estimating the earthquake’s magnitude at 9.9 and forecasting strong tremors across a large part of the country. At the same time, the agency’s actual estimate was 6.9, the publication notes, citing BNO News data.

Seismically active region

The Kamchatka Peninsula is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt surrounding much of the Pacific Ocean and characterized by high seismic activity. In July last year, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off the region’s coast triggered a tsunami that washed part of a coastal village into the sea.

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