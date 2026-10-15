Türkiye has condemned Colombia’s decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated this, Anadolu Agency reports.

Reference to UN resolutions

Türkiye’s foreign ministry said that this step violates relevant UN resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolutions 476 and 478, adopted in 1980. The Turkish Foreign Ministry also believes that the decision contradicts the legal principles set out in the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

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Ankara’s position on the city’s status

The Turkish ministry stressed that East Jerusalem is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory. Ankara called on Colombia to reconsider its decision and noted that states should avoid steps that could undermine Jerusalem’s historical and legal status.

The statement also reiterated Türkiye’s position that the path to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region is the establishment of an independent, sovereign and territorially contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

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