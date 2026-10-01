Two suspects detained in Israel over planned attack — Jerusalem Post

Two suspects were detained in Israel on Monday on Highway 1 near the Latrun interchange. According to The Jerusalem Post, they are suspected of planning a terrorist attack against Israeli citizens. The suspects were found without weapons.

Joint operation by YAMAM and Shin Bet

According to the publication, YAMAM is Israel Police's counterterrorism unit, while Shin Bet is the Israeli Security Agency. During the joint operation, security forces used intelligence provided by Shin Bet. This enabled them to establish the suspects' whereabouts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspects handed over for questioning

At the time of their detention, the individuals had no weapons on them. After the operation, they were handed over to Shin Bet for questioning.

No security personnel were injured during the operation. The Jerusalem Post notes that this is a developing story.

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