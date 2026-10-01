Trump administration considers strikes on Iran — Jerusalem Post

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of a limited military campaign against Iran amid the tense confrontation involving Tehran, Washington and Israel. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing, among other sources, publications by The New York Times and The Atlantic.

According to The New York Times, US officials discussed a short, intensive operation lasting approximately three days. Its possible targets could include Iranian missile and drone arsenals, as well as energy infrastructure and headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Atlantic reported that the White House asked the Pentagon to prepare options for strikes on Iranian targets that could potentially be carried out before the US midterm elections on November 3.

Statements by Trump and Netanyahu

Last week, Trump told journalists in Atlanta that they would yet see what the United States would do regarding Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in interviews including with Channel 14, warned that if Iran attempted to attack Israel, it would be a grave mistake for Tehran.

At the same time, Netanyahu said that resuming the war several weeks before Israel's October 27 election would be inconvenient for the country. According to the publication, a third US aircraft carrier is expected to arrive in the Middle East in the near future.

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Risk of a new escalation

Israeli experts believe that without a diplomatic agreement, the likelihood of escalation is high. Dani Citrinowicz, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, said that Trump cannot declare victory, but cannot leave the situation without action either. In his view, Iran will continue attacking tankers because it cannot allow the maritime blockade to remain in place.

Tensions have intensified due to disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global oil supplies pass. As the Jerusalem Post notes, after the attacks on February 28, the price of oil rose by 46% to $104 per barrel, while gasoline prices also increased by 46%, to $4.36 per gallon.

Former Israeli security official Avner Vilan believes that Trump has grounds to refrain from a strike until the midterm elections. At the same time, he stressed that one major incident is enough for an uncontrolled escalation.

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