Poland’s Ministry of Infrastructure has prepared a draft regulation to expand the e-TOLL electronic toll collection system by nearly 880 kilometers of motorways, expressways and national roads. The changes are set to take effect on March 16, 2027.

The network will grow to 6.75 thousand kilometers

Currently, e-TOLL covers nearly 5.9 thousand kilometers of roads. After the planned expansion, the length of the toll road network will amount to approximately 6.75 thousand kilometers, RMF24 reports.

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that expanding the system is intended to increase revenue for the National Road Fund, as well as help optimize transport and support more balanced development of road and rail transport.

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The previous expansion took place in 2026

The previous stage of the e-TOLL network expansion took effect on February 1, 2026. At that time, the system was extended to cover around 645 kilometers of routes, and the total length of toll roads increased from 5,225 to nearly 5,870 kilometers.

At the same time, rates for vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes and buses were raised by 40–42%, depending on the category. According to the regulatory impact assessment, e-TOLL revenue in 2026 is expected to reach nearly 6.6 billion zlotys. The new regulation is planned to be adopted in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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