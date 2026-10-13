The EU has released more than 4 billion euros for Hungary for education and science

The European Union has released additional funding for Hungary in the amount of 1.5 trillion forints, which is approximately 4.12 billion euros. The funds are intended to support students and researchers.

Specifically, the funds are for the Erasmus+ student exchange program.

“Hungarian students can once again study abroad through the Erasmus+ program, and researchers can receive EU funding for research and innovation,” Mályai wrote.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar wrote about this on his X account.

Hungary will continue to provide shelter to Ukrainian draft dodgers.

On October 7, the EU Council’s Working Group on Enlargement (COELA) will once again review the documents regarding clusters 2 and 3 of the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It is expected that Hungary will not block their approval this time.

Hungary has officially established the National Agency for Asset Recovery, which will be responsible for locating and recovering state funds that were illegally misappropriated in previous years. The new agency is one of the key anti-corruption reforms of Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s government following his victory in the parliamentary elections.

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