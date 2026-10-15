US may use MOAB against Iran — The Express Tribune

The US military has developed plans for possible strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities that could involve the use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb — the largest non-nuclear bomb in the American arsenal. The Express Tribune reports this, citing CNN and US officials familiar with military planning.

This concerns the GBU-43/B bomb, also known as the MOAB, or the “mother of all bombs.” Its use is possible if US President Donald Trump decides to resume military operations against Iran.

Questions over effectiveness

According to CNN, the potential use of the MOAB would constitute a significant escalation of the conflict. At the same time, officials familiar with discussions of military planning expressed doubts over whether such a weapon would help achieve Washington’s strategic goals.

Reuters was unable to independently verify CNN’s report on the possible use of the bomb.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on shipping near the Strait of Hormuz

Attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz have intensified over the past 10 days. Over the past day, the Singapore-flagged container ship GFS Pride and the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier Cape Dao sank.

GFS Pride was damaged and caught fire while transiting the strait, after which it sank. All 21 crew members were evacuated, with no injuries reported. Cape Dao was hit by a projectile on September 23; according to maritime sources, one crew member was killed, while the rest were evacuated immediately after the strike.

According to an analysis of data from the UN International Maritime Organization, GFS Pride and Cape Dao became the second and third vessels to sink since the start of the US-Iran war on February 28. Singapore’s maritime administration said it was concerned about the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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