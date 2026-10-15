The Palestinian Prisoner Society said Israeli forces have detained more than 2,000 Palestinian children since October 2023. At least 350 children are currently being held in Israeli prisons under “harsh conditions,” Al Jazeera reports, citing the organization’s report.

Detentions in the West Bank

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israeli forces detained at least six children in Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. The organization said the exact number of children detained in the Gaza Strip is unknown due to thousands of missing people, including children, as well as the practice of enforced disappearances.

The report states that detaining children without charges and without a set release date deprives them of family and educational stability. The rights group also accused the Israeli side of practices that, it says, begin with intimidation and arrests and include torture, starvation and denial of medical care.

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Cases of imprisoned teenagers

The organization cited the case of 15-year-old Mohammed Hamid, who, according to its information, contracted scabies while being held in Ofer prison. He developed severe infections, underwent heart surgery, was admitted to intensive care in critical condition, and later had his leg amputated.

The report also mentioned 17-year-old Walid Ahmed, who died in March 2025 after six months in Megiddo prison. According to the organization, an Israeli judge halted the investigation into his death, noting that there was evidence of starvation, but that the final cause of death had not been established. The Palestinian Prisoner Society called for international action to release children it considers arbitrarily detained and to investigate reports of ill-treatment.

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