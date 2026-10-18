About 300 people took part in a No Kings rally in the U.S. city of Atlanta, dedicated to mobilizing voters ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Participants walked about a mile from Piedmont Park to St. Mark’s Church, where those interested were offered election observer training.

A call to vote

The rally was organized by several local civic groups. Kimberly DiMart, communications director for 50501 Georgia, said the event aimed to encourage people to vote, preferably early, and to invite their neighbors to go to polling places together. According to her, smaller local events make it possible to bring people together in communities and then head jointly to polling stations.

Atlanta City Council member Kelsi Bond, who spoke at the beginning of the event, emphasized the protection of democracy and voting rights in Georgia. She said that Republicans, who had long controlled power in the state, had been rolling back voting rights. Bond also mentioned discussions about a possible redrawing of electoral districts in favor of the Republican Party.

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As France 24 reports, in June, Republican leaders of Georgia’s legislature abandoned an initiative to change district boundaries before the elections, fearing a negative reaction from voters. At the same time, some Democrats suggest that the issue may be raised again after the vote.

Criticism of Trump’s policies

On their placards, rally participants criticized the policies of President Donald Trump, including the activities of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Participant Piper White said she was upset by the detention of immigrants who had lived in the United States for a long time.

Demonstrators also raised foreign policy issues. In particular, some participants spoke out against the war in Iran and expressed support for Ukraine. When the march arrived at St. Mark’s Church, organizers offered those present the opportunity to become election observers. Trish Murphy of Necessary Action Georgia explained that training observers should help ensure free and fair elections in which every vote is counted.

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