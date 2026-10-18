Palestinian girl Misk Hazem al-Dalu was killed in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. As reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, this happened on Sunday. According to medical sources, the girl died from wounds she sustained after Israeli soldiers opened fire toward tents for displaced Palestinians.

Shelling in southern Gaza

Separately, Israeli military vehicles fired intensively toward tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah in southern Gaza. Israeli artillery also shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Casualty data

According to the agency, the shelling occurred despite a ceasefire that has been in effect in Gaza since October 10, 2025. Anadolu Agency also reports ongoing violations of this agreement by Israel.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 1,511 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,375 injured in Israeli attacks since the start of the ceasefire. The ministry said on Saturday that since October 2023, the death toll in Israel's war against Gaza had reached 74,469, while the number of wounded stood at 175,492.

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