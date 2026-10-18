Four service members were killed and dozens more sustained serious injuries in a fire at the Canadian Armed Forces base in Wainwright, Alberta. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the incident one of the gravest peacetime tragedies for Canada’s military on the country’s territory, NPR reports.

Carney said that the families of those killed had already been notified. According to him, flags on federal buildings across Canada will be lowered in honor of those affected.

Fire in training area

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it received a call about a fire in the base’s training area shortly after 4:00 p.m. on October 17. Strong winds spread the fire beyond the military facility into the nearby rural area. Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h were recorded in parts of Alberta throughout the day.

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The Canadian Armed Forces said they had no indication that the incident was terrorist-related. The cause of the fire is being determined, with police involved in the investigation. Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty described the situation as very active and delicate.

Hospitals activated emergency mode

Several hospitals in Alberta activated Code Orange, which is used when a large number of seriously injured patients arrive simultaneously. Those affected were taken to hospitals in Edmonton, located about 180 kilometers from Wainwright. According to a doctor from Edmonton, healthcare facilities near the base were overwhelmed.

Wainwright Mayor Bruce Pugh said the small local hospital is not designed for mass-casualty events, so patients were transported by helicopters and planes to other medical facilities. At around 11:00 p.m., the Municipality of Wainwright reported that the fire had been brought under control and that property and critical infrastructure had been protected. No evacuation of residents was announced.

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