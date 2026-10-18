In Australia, Western Australian Minister for Higher and International Education Tony Buti said he would ask Deloitte to refund part of the payment for a taxpayer-funded analysis of the merger of three public universities. This followed reports of errors in the document, which some linked to the use of artificial intelligence.

As ABC News Australia reports, Buti is promoting a plan to merge Curtin University, Murdoch University and the University of Western Australia. According to him, the merger should help the universities remain competitive, accessible and relevant. The state authorities also cite potential economic benefits and improved outcomes for students.

Universities' objections

Curtin University Vice-Chancellor Harlene Hayne said the merger could lead to costs, a loss of choice for students, jobs and the universities' heritage. According to her, the plan addresses problems that do not exist and creates unnecessary difficulties.

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Murdoch University Vice-Chancellor Andrew Deeks called the proposal absurd. The University of Western Australia has not taken an official position, although the institution's leaders described the merger as an opportunity.

Errors in the report and the dispute

Western Australian Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas criticized Deloitte's cost-benefit analysis. Deloitte described the errors as minor and said they did not affect the analysis's conclusions.

During parliamentary debates, Buti also spoke about an alleged private conversation with Zempilas in which, according to the minister, he expressed personal support for the merger. Zempilas denied making such statements. Buti said he was disappointed with Deloitte's work and believed such errors should not have occurred.

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