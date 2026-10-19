Mauritius lifts nighttime curfew after protests — Al Jazeera

Mauritian authorities have lifted the nighttime curfew imposed last week amid a wave of violent protests, rare for the island nation. As Al Jazeera reports, the government explained the decision by the favorable development of the situation.

Curfew not extended

The office of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam said that the current curfew would not be extended. The final nighttime curfew ended at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19.

Tour operator Mauritius Tours reported that roads are open, schools have resumed classes as normal, and daily life has returned to its usual rhythm. At the same time, the UK government updated its travel advice for Mauritius and urged tourists to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, as well as to follow the instructions of local authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests and detentions

Demonstrations in the archipelago began over water shortages and the rising cost of living. Violence intensified after a police officer shot a woman in the neck on Saturday, seriously injuring her.

In the following days, law enforcement officers detained at least 188 people. They face accusations including looting, arson, damage to police stations, and possession of explosives. According to the authorities, the police officer who shot the woman was detained and taken to court.

The last large-scale unrest in Mauritius occurred in 1999 after the death of a famous singer in police custody.

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