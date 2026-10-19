Nigerian President Bola Tinubu received the United Nations’ draft budget for 2027 in Abuja. The seven-volume document was handed to the president by Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Jimoh Ibrahim, who chairs the UN General Assembly’s Fifth Committee on administrative and budgetary matters, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Draft budget

According to Ibrahim, the document was submitted to member states after being introduced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The ambassador called the handover a historic event, as Nigeria is chairing the committee responsible for the Organization’s budgetary and administrative affairs for the first time in 66 years.

Ibrahim said the proposed UN regular budget amounts to about $3.4 billion, while the peacekeeping operations budget is approximately $8.5 billion. At the same time, he estimated the total budget at about $14 billion, or from 36 trillion to 40 trillion Nigerian naira.

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Further negotiations

Nigeria’s representative stressed that the document is only a proposal. Member states must discuss the budget figures in detail, adjust them if necessary, and approve the final version before spending begins.

Ibrahim declined to say what Nigeria could expect from the budget negotiations, explaining that consultations with other committee members are still ongoing. He also mentioned the UN’s construction of a $260 million conference center in Kenya.

Nigeria officially assumed the chairmanship of the UN General Assembly’s Fifth Committee on September 3. The committee considers issues of budget, financial management, personnel policy, institutional efficiency, oversight, and resources for implementing mandates approved by member states.

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