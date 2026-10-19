Dan Lin steps down as head of Netflix’s film division — RMF24

In the United States, Dan Lin is stepping down as head of Netflix’s film division after nearly three years in the role. As RMF24 reports, citing Reuters, Peter Rice will temporarily perform his duties until a new head is appointed. A few days earlier, Rice became Netflix’s chief content officer.

Changes in management

RMF24 notes that the change of head of the film division is another stage in the streaming platform’s reorganization. The reorganization is intended to help Netflix emerge from stagnation and improve the platform’s position.

Industry media link the personnel changes to large-scale transformations within the company. The new management is expected to focus on creating major, high-profile hits which, according to the source, could help improve the situation on the platform.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Staff reductions

Last week, Netflix announced plans to cut approximately 1,000 employees. According to RMF24, this is the platform’s largest workforce reduction since 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that recently Netflix has not been attracting viewers as successfully as the company’s management expects. This is reflected, among other things, in the number of the service’s subscribers.

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