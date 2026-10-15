Services production in the European Union rose by 0.3% month on month in July 2026, while in the euro area it increased by 0.4%. The recovery came after the indicator fell by 0.3% in June both in the EU and in euro area countries, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Eurostat data.

Year on year, services production in July increased by 1.5% in both the EU and the euro area compared with July 2025.

Sector dynamics

The largest monthly increase in the euro area was recorded in professional, scientific and technical activities, up 1.1%. Real estate activities rose by 0.7%, accommodation and food service activities by 0.6%, and information and communication activities by 0.4%. Administrative and support service activities added 0.3%.

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Transport and storage was the only euro area sector to decline, with its volume decreasing by 0.1%. The same trend was recorded across the EU as a whole. At the same time, professional, scientific and technical services across the bloc grew by 1%, while accommodation and food services and information and communication activities each increased by 0.5%.

EU member state figures

Among countries for which data were available, Luxembourg posted the highest monthly growth in services production in July, at 7.6%. The indicator rose by 5.1% in Greece and by 1.5% in Sweden. The largest declines were recorded in Hungary, at 4.5%, Denmark, at 3.1%, and Slovenia, at 2.7%.

Year on year, information and communication activities grew the fastest in the EU, by 3.2%. In the euro area, their growth amounted to 3.1%. Greece demonstrated the strongest annual performance among member states, where services production rose by 16.1%. It increased by 8.7% in Slovakia and by 8% in Estonia. The steepest annual declines were observed in Hungary, at 5.4%, Romania, at 4.6%, and Denmark, at 4.1%.

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