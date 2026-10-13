China designates first Bryde’s whale habitat near Weizhou — ECNS

China has designated a 335.43-square-kilometer marine area near Weizhou Island in Beihai City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as the country’s first key habitat for Bryde’s whales. Fishing will be prohibited in this zone for eight and a half months each year, ECNS reports, citing China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Fishing restrictions

The ban will be in force annually from December through April, as well as during the summer fishing moratorium in the South China Sea, from May 1 to August 16. The ministry said the new status is intended to fill a gap in the protection of large whale habitats in China’s coastal waters and help preserve marine biodiversity and fishing ecosystems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Population near the island

Bryde’s whales are migratory marine mammals and are classified in China as first-class nationally protected wildlife. From December to April, the waters around Weizhou provide these whales with sufficient food and suitable conditions for staying. During this period, the animals swim here to feed, develop and stop during migration.

Monitoring of the marine area has been conducted since 2018. During this time, researchers have identified more than 70 individual Bryde’s whales. According to the ministry, they form a stable wild population with consistent activity patterns.

Read us on