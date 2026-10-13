Houthis say oil facility near Sanaa was hit — France 24

Houthi media said Saudi Arabia struck an oil facility of the Yemen Petroleum Company in the Al-Sabaha area on the western outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen’s capital. The attack was preceded by a demand from the Saudi-led coalition for civilians to evacuate the area of the Al-Sabaha central station.

Reports of an explosion

An AFP correspondent in Sanaa reported hearing an explosion. The Houthi television channel Al-Masirah said in a breaking news report that the oil company in Al-Sabasi had been attacked by Saudi forces. The incident was reported by France 24.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki had earlier urged civilians to leave the Yemen Petroleum Company facility and the Al-Sabaha central station for their safety. According to France 24, this was the first evacuation order in Sanaa issued by the coalition since the renewed escalation of the war in July.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Threats of retaliation

The Houthis warned that their response to a possible strike would be severe and painful. They also urged employees of Saudi oil company Aramco to evacuate and threatened to attack Riyadh International Airport, which, according to the outlet, the Houthis attacked several times during the previous week.

That same day, the coalition said it had intercepted three drones north of Riyadh. Earlier, an attack on the airport of Saudi Arabia’s capital killed 13 people, France 24 reports.

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