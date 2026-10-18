Houthis fire eight ballistic missiles toward Marib — Anadolu Agency

On Sunday, October 18, the Houthis fired eight ballistic missiles toward Marib, a city in northeastern Yemen. The launch was reported by the Marib governorate in a statement published on Facebook, Anadolu Agency reports.

Marib under government control

Marib remains under the control of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The city is home to a large number of internally displaced persons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conflict in Yemen

Yemen has been in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the country’s capital, and several provinces. The following year, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

According to Anadolu Agency, the latest phase of hostilities began in July. The truce concluded in 2022 later ceased to be in effect.

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