In Italy, 28 people, including 12 minors, were detained following clashes during Saturday's protests against the rising cost of living. According to overall police data, 141 law enforcement officers were injured, while tensions in central Milan persisted on Sunday. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Sky TG24.

Clashes in Milan and other cities

Police identified 197 people and took them to police stations, while information on 43 individuals was forwarded to judicial authorities. The demonstrations, organized by the Italia in Piazza movement, were directed against the rising cost of living, fuel prices and the tax burden.

According to police estimates, around 5,000 people took part in the rallies in Milan, 3,000 in Turin, 2,000 in Bologna, 600 in Brescia and 800 in Bergamo. In Milan, individual groups threw stones, bottles, firecrackers and barriers at law enforcement officers. In response, police used tear gas and water cannons.

Shops were damaged and looted in central Milan, and a Carabinieri vehicle was also destroyed. Seventeen people were detained in the city. According to the broadcaster, the Confcommercio trade association estimated losses for shops and businesses at more than €500,000.

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In Turin, police detained an adult for resisting a law enforcement officer and three minors suspected of transporting Molotov cocktails. A group of people also entered the Feltrinelli bookstore at Porta Nuova station and threw books onto the floor.

In Bologna, five minors were detained after clashes near the railway station. According to the source, demonstrators threw bottles, stones and barriers, while police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

Authorities' reaction

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with law enforcement officers and called on opposition parties to unequivocally condemn the violence. At the same time, she noted that thousands of people had protested peacefully.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that his League party would resubmit to parliament a proposal requiring organizers of demonstrations deemed risky to provide financial guarantees to cover possible damage. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the protesters' grievances could be understood, but violence against law enforcement officers and extensive damage to the city were unacceptable. Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore also condemned the unrest and urged young people to distance themselves from those who use demonstrations as a pretext for violence.

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