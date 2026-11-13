A 21-year-old man suspected of desecrating the Ukrainian national flag was detained in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. According to police, he tore the flag down from the building of the Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications and threw it into a garbage truck.

The incident occurred on the morning of November 12, around 5:00 a.m. According to law enforcement, the intoxicated man tore the Ukrainian flag down from the ministry building, broke its pole, and then threw the flag into a garbage truck at an intersection.

That same evening, the police identified the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be a man born in 2005 who was already known to law enforcement for previous illegal activities.

The suspect was placed in a detention center and charged with desecrating the flag of a foreign state. He was ordered to remain in the country as a condition of his release.

This was reported by LRT, citing the Vilnius police.

As a reminder, the European Parliament voted to lift the immunity of Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun, specifically in connection with the desecration of the Ukrainian flag.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a 47-year-old woman was detained after she set fire to the Ukrainian national flag in the city center. The incident occurred on October 27 at approximately 3:20 p.m.

In October 2026, the Harju County Court in Tallinn sentenced a 44-year-old Estonian citizen to three months of probation for desecrating the Ukrainian flag near the Russian Embassy.



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