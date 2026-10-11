In Warsaw, Poland, a 21-year-old student at a school on Mińska Street has been charged with five offences after a knife attack on three women. The court ordered the suspect held in pretrial detention for three months.

Five charges

As RMF24 reports, Warsaw police said the woman was charged with the attempted murder of three people. She is also accused of violating the bodily integrity of a police officer and making criminal threats.

According to the outlet, the woman was detained at the school the day before, and charges were brought against her the following day at the prosecutor's office.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack near the administration office

The incident occurred near the educational institution's administration office. According to RMF24, the suspect is a student at the school. She attacked two 17-year-old women and one 24-year-old woman with a knife.

The educational complex on Mińska Street includes a school for adults, which is why the institution was open on Saturday. The three women who were attacked had come there to submit documents for enrolment.

Read us on