Boris Nemtsov's killers were released early from prison

Three men convicted of the murder of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov were released early after signing contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense to fight in the war against Ukraine. However, instead of going to the front lines, they returned to civilian life in Chechnya, according to the publication “Proekt,” citing sources and the results of its own investigation.

The men in question are Zaur Dadaev, Anzor Gubashev, and his brother Shadid Gubashev. According to the publication, all three left their correctional facilities ahead of schedule, although they never actually joined the fighting in Ukraine.

A source speaking to “Proekt” claims that upon their release, the men were required not to disclose the fact that they were free. They were allegedly threatened with being sent back to prison if the information became public.

What is known about Zaur Dadaev’s release

The court found Zaur Dadayev to be the direct perpetrator of Nemtsov’s murder and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. In 2024, he was serving his sentence at Irkutsk Penitentiary No. 3, where he worked in a garment factory.

As “Proekt” discovered, an entry appeared in his personal file regarding his dismissal from work due to transfer to another facility. At the same time, there was no information about Dadaev’s transfer to another correctional facility. Journalists noted that similar wording was used in the documents of other inmates at this prison who later went to fight against Ukraine.

Additionally, the publication discovered, in leaked data from the Social Insurance Fund, a record of Dadaev’s registration at his place of residence in Chechnya. He settled in the village of Yukarchoy, in a sparsely populated mountainous and forested area approximately 80 km from Grozny and 20 km from the border with Dagestan.

According to investigators, while still in prison, Dadaev married Irsana Mukayeva, who worked in Ramzan Kadyrov’s administration. On October 24, 2024, the couple had a daughter. “The Project” claims that it was on this very day that the man was released.

When the Gubashev brothers were released

Anzor Gubashev was sentenced to 19 years in prison for his involvement in Nemtsov’s murder. His brother Shadid, who had been tailing the politician and helped the perpetrators go into hiding after the crime, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

According to “Proekt,” prior to their release, both were held at Chechen Colony No. 2 in Chernokozov. Shadid Gubashev was released in 2022, and Anzor in 2024.

After his release, Shadid married Amnat Abalayeva. She was held at Pretrial Detention Center No. 1 in Grozny until July 2024, and the marriage was registered in October of that year.

A source for the publication also reported that Anzor Gubashev got married and purchased a plot of land in the village of Gikalo, approximately six kilometers south of Grozny. According to him, Shadid Gubashev and his wife also own property in the same village.

What Happened to the Other Defendants Convicted of Nemtsov’s Murder

Another defendant in the case, Temirlan Eskerkhanov, was released early from prison in 2024—five years before the end of his sentence. He was a member of the group that planned the crime and spent the night in the apartment where the killers were hiding.

As previously reported by *Novaya Gazeta Europe*, Eskerkhanov received a pardon after signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, he did not go to the front lines either; instead, he worked as a security guard at factories in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

The last defendant in the case—Khamzat Bakhoev—is also already free, though he served his full prison term. He was sentenced to 11 years, which will end in the spring of 2026.

As a reminder, Putin pardoned Nemtsov’s killer and sent him to war.

After that, Russian media uncovered how the Chechen convicted of Nemtsov’s murder is actually “serving” his sentence.

In Russia, the daughter of the slain opposition figure Nemtsov was sentenced in absentia to a penal colony.

Read us on