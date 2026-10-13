Political leaders in Pakistan’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir have called for a peaceful and dignified resolution of the crisis in the Poonch division. Participants in the meeting also expressed concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the region.

Meeting in Rawalpindi

The meeting took place on Monday at the Rawalpindi residence of Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, president of the Muslim Conference. It was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Shah Ghulam Qadir, president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chapter in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, politician Raja Farooq Haider, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, leader of the opposition in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, president of the regional chapter of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

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Participants’ demands

As Dawn reports, the participants in the meeting demanded the restoration of internet access in the Poonch division, uninterrupted supplies of food and medicines, and the restoration of communication links and freedom of movement. They also called for eligible voters to be allowed to take part in the electoral process without delay. In a statement issued after the meeting, the participants emphasized the need for a political resolution of the crisis through peaceful and dignified means.

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