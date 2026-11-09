Iran has begun distributing iodine tablets due to the threat of U.S. strikes — The Times

Iranian authorities are preparing the population for possible U.S. strikes on nuclear infrastructure. Residents living within a 2–3-kilometer radius of potential targets have begun receiving iodine tablets to protect against radiation exposure.

Particular attention is being paid to the underground complex beneath Mount Pikax (Kolang-Gaz-La), located near the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz. This facility has been in the spotlight since the previous U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure in June 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack the underground complex. Most recently, on October 31, he mentioned the need to “take care of Mount Pikaks.”

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities are circulating video instructions on social media on what to do in the event of a nuclear explosion. People are advised to stay indoors, not go outside, and follow official announcements.

The instructions also warn that the destruction of the underground complex could result in the release of radioactive dust and rock debris. According to the video’s creators, residents of nearby towns will have only 10–15 minutes before dangerous particles could spread.

Source: The Times

In the U.S., the State Department has offered a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program. Specifically, this includes data on Iranian facilities, equipment, and specialists involved in the program, particularly members of the scientific community.

In Iran, members of parliament and representatives of the security establishment are increasingly voicing public support for the idea of developing nuclear weapons, viewing them as a means of deterring potential attacks by the U.S. and Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran has “effectively abandoned” its plans to develop nuclear weapons. He made this remark to reporters as he was leaving the White House to attend a rally in Ohio.

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