In Bulgaria, at a facility near Sofia, unknown individuals carried out an act of sabotage by setting fire to 11 of the 17 Starlink communication antennas. According to available information, the base station provided communication services, including for the Ukrainian military.

Ivaylo Mirchev, a member of parliament from the “Yes, Bulgaria” party, was the first to report the arson, citing the publication Novinite. The politician criticized the Ministry of the Interior and counterintelligence agencies, noting that the head of the State Agency for National Security (DANB) had previously assured the public that they were actively countering Russian sabotage.

Someone set 11 Starlink antennas on fire around Sofia, Bulgaria. Dear @elonmusk , I swear it wasn't me https://t.co/u20oB4yHlY — една българка (@transbulgaria) October 13, 2026

During parliamentary hearings on October 14, 2026, Prime Minister Rumen Radev officially confirmed the incident. It is noted that this is already the second such attack on communications infrastructure in the region.

Sources: Novinite.

On the evening of September 23, a fire broke out at a Starlink satellite ground station in the village of Wola Krobowska in the Masovian Voivodeship. Polish authorities suspect the fire may have been set intentionally.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the fire at the Starlink ground station in the Masovian Voivodeship “doesn’t look good,” although he is refraining from making definitive assessments regarding sabotage until he receives 100 percent confirmation.

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