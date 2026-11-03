Vitkoff announced that Ukraine and Russia would hold talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11

Working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, with the United States acting as mediator. According to Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, the parties are set to discuss post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

Ukraine and Russia will sit down for working-level talks on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi—with the United States acting as mediator between the parties. U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff announced this on social media platform X.

According to him, the agenda will include post-war security agreements, de-escalation, humanitarian issues, and next steps toward a peaceful settlement.

“On November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, the United States will mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia, helping to advance President Trump’s mission to end the war,” the special representative wrote.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was stated on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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