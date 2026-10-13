In Lahore, Pakistan, TV host Iqrarul Hassan was taken from his home at night by men in plain clothes, according to his family. Punjab provincial authorities said that police had not detained Hassan and that the circumstances of the incident were being investigated, Dawn reports.

Family statement

The TV host's wife, Farah Iqrar, said in a video that at around 3:00, men in plain clothes broke down the main gate of their house in the DHA area, entered the home and took away her husband. She claimed that she was treated roughly during the operation and that two of Hassan's phones, a laptop and her phone were also seized.

She also said that a masked woman among those involved in the raid had an identification badge from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, NCCIA.

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Lawyer's position

The TV host's lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, said that the NCCIA had denied detaining Hassan. He added that the host had not made anti-state statements and that the defense planned to apply to the Lahore High Court to secure his safe return.

Dawn notes that Iqrarul Hassan had criticized government policy on social media.

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