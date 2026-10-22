According to Motor1, citing Car and Driver, the starting price of Ferrari Luce, the brand's first electric vehicle, in the United States will be $560,800. This is $122,190 more than the base price of the Ferrari Purosangue with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, which starts at $438,610.

Luce is expected to reach US buyers in the second quarter of 2027. The new model will become the first production electric vehicle of the Italian Ferrari brand. The model has four doors and five seats, including a three-seat rear bench. The Purosangue has four individual seats.

Four electric motors and a 122 kWh battery

The Ferrari Luce is equipped with four electric motors, one for each wheel. The combined output of the powertrain is 1,035 hp, while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is claimed at 2.5 seconds.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The electric car received a 122 kWh battery. Its estimated range under the US EPA cycle is 280 miles, or about 451 km. The model also became the first Ferrari with active aerodynamic grilles and a completely flat underbody, made possible by a specially developed electric platform.

The brand's heaviest car

The Luce weighs 2,260 kg, making it the heaviest Ferrari. The electric grand tourer is slightly longer and lower than the Purosangue and also has the largest wheels among the brand's models: 23 inches at the front and 24 inches at the rear.

According to Ferrari, the company is already receiving orders for the Luce despite online criticism of the model's design and its electric powertrain. The final cost of the car may rise due to personalization options available to Ferrari buyers.

Read us on