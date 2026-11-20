In the first ten months of 2026, law enforcement officials seized 635 vehicles due to possible tampering with their identification numbers.

However, charges were filed in only five cases, while five more cases were referred to court.

According to OpenDataBot, the number of such cases was 1.6 times higher than last year. A particularly sharp increase was recorded in September and October—357 cases were opened during those two months.

Many of the impounded vehicles remain in impound lots awaiting expert examinations, which can take up to 90 days. Even after this period, there is no guarantee that the vehicle will be returned to its owner.

Source: OpenDataBot.

In October 2026, 22,400 used passenger cars from abroad were added to Ukraine’s vehicle fleet.

The Chinese company BYD unveiled the second-generation Seal 07 in China, which will be available in all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions. The starting price for the hybrid model is 139,900 yuan, or about $21,000, while the all-electric version starts at 149,900 yuan, approximately $22,500.

In China, BYD reported selling 4,000 of its flagship Great Han electric sedans within 19 days of the launch. The model entered the Chinese market on October 13 as the first all-electric D-segment flagship sedan in the Dynasty lineup.

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