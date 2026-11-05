There are no new Toyota Supra or BMW Z4 vehicles left in dealer inventories in the United States. Motor1 reports, citing CarsDirect. Both models have been discontinued, and buyers purchased the last vehicles across the country.

Production ended in March

The Toyota Supra and BMW Z4 sports cars were produced by Austrian company Magna Steyr at its plant in Graz. The final examples of the models rolled off the assembly line in March, ending Toyota and BMW's cooperation on related vehicles.

The models shared a platform, engines and a significant portion of their engineering solutions, but differed in body styles and positioning. The Supra was offered only as a coupe, while the Z4 was a roadster with a folding soft top. In different markets, the rear-wheel-drive two-seaters were equipped with four- and six-cylinder engines, a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

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Sales and the future of the models

In 2025, Toyota delivered 2,953 Supra vehicles in the United States, while BMW sold 2,113 Z4s. Both manufacturers had previously decided to discontinue the models.

Toyota had stated its intention to retain the Supra name, although it did not specify a timeline or technical specifications for a potential successor. According to the publication, the next generation may receive a powertrain developed by Toyota itself instead of BMW units.

BMW has not yet announced the development of a replacement for the Z4. The brand's closest open-top model remains the BMW 4 Series Convertible, but it is a larger four-seat vehicle and not a direct successor to the roadster.

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