Uber plans to spend $10 billion on the development of autonomous transportation and add 2,000 robotaxis to its global network by the end of 2027. InsideEVs reports on the company’s intentions, announced during its quarterly earnings call.

Uber intends to deploy approximately half of its planned robotaxi fleet in the United States. The remaining vehicles are planned to be distributed between Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The autonomous vehicles are expected to operate in around 20 cities worldwide, and Uber expects to have 700 robotaxis on the road by the end of this year.

Commercial deployment

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the company is moving to the stage of commercial deployment of autonomous transportation. According to him, the next phase is expected to demonstrate Uber’s platform capabilities for commercializing autonomous vehicles at scale.

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Uber has entered into a number of partnerships in the field of autonomous vehicles and aims to become the main platform for ordering driverless rides. The company also said it intends to finance fleet expansion from its own revenue, but may attract external capital if the fleet grows beyond 10,000 vehicles.

Waymo’s plans

At the same time, Waymo, which is both a competitor and Uber’s current partner, already has around 4,000 robotaxis on the roads and operates in 15 U.S. cities. Waymo also plans to increase the number of its robotaxis to 8,000 by the end of the year.

In some cities, including Atlanta, passengers order Waymo robotaxis through the Uber app. According to the Financial Times, cited by InsideEVs, the companies have internal disagreements over robotaxis and are discussing the possibility of terminating their current contract. Waymo said it plans to end its exclusive cooperation with Uber in Austin and Atlanta in January 2028.

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