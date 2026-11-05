Waymo will end its partnership with Uber in Austin and Atlanta, United States, starting in January 2028. After that, passengers in these cities will order Waymo self-driving taxis through the company’s own app, InsideEVs reports.

Transition to its own app

Currently, Waymo’s self-driving vehicles in Austin and Atlanta can be accessed through the Uber app as part of the partnership between the two companies. Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana told Bloomberg that the service aims to provide customers with a more predictable ride-booking experience.

According to her, a user can enable the autonomous rides option in the Uber app, but this does not guarantee that a self-driving vehicle will arrive: availability depends on whether a Waymo vehicle is nearby. At an early stage, the partnership with Uber helped Waymo scale its service and introduce passengers to autonomous ride technology.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Uber will become a competitor in two cities

Uber proposed creating a separate robotaxi booking option in its service to make it easier to match users with Waymo vehicles. However, according to the publication, the company declined this proposal.

Waymo is a subsidiary of Alphabet and currently provides more than 500,000 paid self-driving rides each week. The service operates in 15 U.S. cities and plans to expand to more than a dozen additional cities in the coming months. At the same time, in Nashville, Waymo continues its non-exclusive partnership with Lyft while also serving passengers through its own app.

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