Following the presentation of a futuristic concept at the Tokyo Motor Show in Japan, Toyota plans to launch the 13th-generation Corolla with a new hybrid system by 2030. According to the company, it will be able to deliver nearly 100 mpg in everyday use, Autocar reports.

A platform for different powertrains

The next Corolla is set to receive a new multi-option platform capable of accommodating hybrid, plug-in hybrid and gasoline powertrains, as well as a fully electric drive. For the Corolla, this will be the first platform offering the possibility of a fully electric version.

The architecture is being developed primarily for electric vehicles, as they require the best aerodynamics and efficient packaging. At the same time, Toyota aims to integrate hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems into it without compromising cabin space.

According to the company, producing electric versions and versions with internal combustion engines on the same line could reduce factory retooling costs and give the manufacturer greater flexibility in responding to changes in demand.

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A more compact hybrid system

The new hybrid system will be based on a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that can operate with or without turbocharging. Toyota says it has the potential to improve fuel economy by 15% compared with current systems.

The company has not released official fuel-consumption forecasts. However, it noted that the current Aygo X can achieve figures in the mid-80 mpg range in real-world conditions, so Toyota considers nearly 100 mpg achievable for the new system.

According to Toyota, the engine in the new system is 10% more compact than the current 1.5-liter engine in the Aygo X and Yaris, despite the additional cylinder. The electric part has also been reduced thanks to a new motor, a more compact inverter and a power control unit. The company is considering selling the system to other automakers and is already in talks with potential buyers, including at least one unnamed British manufacturer.

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