In the United Kingdom, 49,155 new fully electric cars were registered in October. This was 54% more than in the same month last year, and the share of such vehicles in the new car market reached 32%, InsideEVs reports, citing industry organization New Automotive.

Electric cars outpaced other fuel types

Fully electric vehicles, or BEVs, became the largest individual category by sales share in October. They outpaced cars with gasoline and diesel engines, as well as hybrids. New Automotive CEO Ben Nelms said that nearly one in three new cars sold in October was fully electric.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the publication, Kia, BMW, Volkswagen and BYD had the highest electric vehicle sales in the country in October. Tesla, after strong results in September, saw its monthly sales decline, but retained first place in the UK BEV market since the beginning of the year with a 9.53% share. Tesla's figure was 25.4% higher than last year. Kia ranked second with a 6.9% share, while BYD was third with 6.8%.

Growth was also recorded in Germany

Demand for electric vehicles was also growing in Germany. More than 94,000 fully electric cars were sold there in October, accounting for 37% of the car market. According to the German road traffic authority, this was almost 80% more year-on-year. InsideEVs also notes that interest among buyers in used electric vehicles is increasing in the United Kingdom.

Read us on