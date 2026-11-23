Tesla plans to develop a fully autonomous version of the Model Y designed to seat six or seven passengers. Elon Musk announced this at the New York Times DealBook Summit, calling the new model a “family version.”

Musk said it would complement the two-seater Cybercab. The idea is to provide driverless transportation for groups too large for Tesla’s robotaxis.

“We still need autonomous vehicles if you have 4 or 6 people, or a whole family,” Musk said at the summit, describing a Model Y variant built for group travel. He did not announce the exact name of the vehicle, nor did he disclose the price or launch date.

This lack of detail isn’t a coincidence of the live broadcast. The fact is that there is currently no production site, no application filed with regulatory authorities, and no signs that Tesla has even begun construction. Musk did, however, mention one figure. He said that the Cybercab—Tesla’s existing driverless robotaxi, which is already operating in Austin—is expected to handle about 90 percent of passenger transportation. The larger Model Y will handle the rest for families and larger groups that the two-seater cannot accommodate.

It is currently unclear whether Tesla will sell this vehicle to consumers or keep it in its own robotaxi fleet. Elon Musk did not clarify this point.

Currently, Tesla’s robotaxis operate using standard Model Y vehicles equipped with a steering wheel and pedals. These Model Ys carry up to four passengers, a limit that the proposed six- or seven-seat version will exceed. Meanwhile, the Cybercab sits at the other end of the spectrum with two seats, no manual controls, and a recent rollout in Austin.

Consumer demand for a car without any manual controls remains low. A study of autonomous vehicles conducted by Cox Automotive in 2026 showed that only 10 percent of U.S. consumers prefer fully autonomous Level 5 vehicles, compared to 17 percent when the company first asked this question in 2016.

The most popular choice was Level 4—full autonomy with the option for human intervention—which 28 percent of respondents selected. Only 38 percent said they would feel safe in a Level 5 vehicle, while 87 percent chose a modern car with basic driver-assistance systems.

Source: Motor1

As a reminder, 22,400 used cars were imported into Ukraine last month.

The Chinese company BYD unveiled the second-generation Seal 07 in China, which will be available in all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions. The starting price for the hybrid model is 139,900 yuan, or about $21,000, and for the all-electric model, 149,900 yuan, or approximately $22,500.

In China, BYD reported selling 4,000 of its flagship Great Han electric sedans within 19 days of the launch. The model entered the Chinese market on October 13 as the first all-electric D-segment flagship sedan in the Dynasty lineup.

The BYD Yangwang U9 Extreme electric hypercar was involved in an accident during high-speed testing. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle on his own and did not sustain serious injuries.

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