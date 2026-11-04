In London, United Kingdom, a 1991 Honda NSX used by three-time Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna was sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for £871,250. This is approximately $1.169 million. The car became the most expensive NSX ever sold at auction, Motor1 reports.

The price exceeded the estimate

The coupe went under the hammer on October 31, 2026. Before the sale, it was estimated at $682,000 to $1.1 million. The final price exceeded the upper estimate by approximately $70,000. The previous auction record for an NSX belonged to a Type R version, which sold for approximately €1.04 million, or $1.164 million.

The car with chassis number T000233 was imported to Portugal by Honda Automobil de Portugal. According to manufacturer data reproduced in the auction materials, the car was first registered on March 22, 1991, under the number SX-25-59. In February 1995, the Lisbon vehicle registry listed Laboa Etablissement as the owner of the car.

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Senna’s car in Portugal

The NSX was painted Formula Red and had a black roof and black leather interior. In 2024, the car was returned to Japan, and two years later it was put up for auction in London. Collectors call this car the Hosepipe NSX because of photographs showing Senna washing it near his home. He also drove this very car during the 1991 Portuguese Grand Prix weekend in Estoril.

RM Sotheby’s two-day auction in London generated a total of £36,550,950, with 87.5% of lots sold. The auction house called it the highest-grossing collector car auction ever held in the United Kingdom.

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