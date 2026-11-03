Ford unveils 1966 Mustang R125 with modern V8 — Motor1

Ford unveiled the Ford Racing R125 restomod based on a 1966 Mustang Fastback at SEMA 2026. The vehicle received a 347-cubic-inch V8 with electronic fuel injection and a five-speed TREMEC TKX-600 manual transmission. As Motor1 reports, the project was dedicated to Henry Ford's victory in a 1901 motor race.

Modern V8 in a classic body

The R125 has a 347-cubic-inch stroker version of the classic Ford small-block V8 under the hood. It was assembled using a Boss 302-style block with an 8.2-inch deck height and aluminum cylinder heads. The engine produces 360 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.

The fuel system was replaced with Edelbrock Pro-Flo electronic fuel injection. According to Ford's concept, this is intended to provide more reliable cold starts and more convenient daily operation compared with the carbureted engines of cars from this generation.

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Parts from the Ford Racing catalog

Torque is delivered through a five-speed TREMEC TKX-600 manual transmission. Ford stated that this transmission shifts more smoothly and has greater durability than the older TREMEC TKO. The transmission's compact dimensions made it possible to install it with minimal modifications to the Mustang's floor.

Ford positions the R125 not only as a show car, but also as an example of a more affordable restomod for use. The main components—the engine, injection system and transmission—are Ford Racing Parts catalog items, so a similar project can be assembled without searching for rare or discontinued parts. The appearance of the 1966 Fastback has remained almost unchanged.

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