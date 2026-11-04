During the reconstruction of the A2 motorway between Łódź and Warsaw in Poland, average-speed enforcement is planned on two sections. The longest stretch — 48 kilometres between the Skierniewice and Pruszków interchanges — could become a record for the country, RMF24 reports.

Monitoring on two sections

The first section of the enforcement system will be 30 kilometres long and will run between the Łódź Północ interchange and Skierniewice. Cameras will monitor traffic both during roadworks and on segments where work is not being carried out at a given time.

According to calculations, travelling 48 kilometres at a speed of 70 km/h will take about 41 minutes. The system will determine a vehicle’s average speed across the entire monitored section, rather than only near the cameras.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reconstruction until 2028

The reconstruction of the A2 involves widening 89 of the road’s 92 kilometres. Between Stryków and Grodzisk Mazowiecki, three lanes in each direction are to be arranged, and on the Pruszków—Warsaw section, four lanes in each direction. A comprehensive replacement of the road surface is planned on the remaining sections.

For the duration of the work, the carriageways will be narrowed and separated from the construction site by concrete barriers. Two lanes in each direction will remain open to traffic, although congestion is possible, particularly during rush hours and when drivers return on weekends. According to Poland’s General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways, the first sections are planned to open at the end of 2027, while work between the Łódź Północ interchange and Łowicz is to be completed in April 2028.

Read us on