IG Metall union leader Christiane Benner sharply criticized Audi chief Gernot Döllner in an interview with Der Spiegel and announced a determined labor struggle. Benner is also a member of Volkswagen’s supervisory board.

Criticism of Audi chief

As the publication notes, Döllner appeared alongside Donald Trump on an election campaign stage. Benner’s reaction is conveyed in the interview headline with the words: “Ich habe mich fremdgeschämt”.

The German expression means feeling ashamed of another person’s behavior, even though one is not involved in it. This is Benner’s assessment, not an established fact regarding Döllner’s actions.

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Union statement

The photo caption in the article also quotes Benner as saying: “Ich bin doch nicht die PR-Chefin von Herrn Döllner”.

The interview was prepared by journalists Alexander Demling and Markus Dettmer. It was published on November 4, 2026, at 09:42, as stated on the Der Spiegel page.

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