US company Rivian delivered 19,248 electric vehicles in the United States in the third quarter of 2026, ranking second by volume among individual electric vehicle brands after Tesla. Motor1 reports. According to a separate estimate by Cox Automotive, Rivian's volume amounted to 19,239 units.

A year earlier, Rivian ranked tenth among EV brands in the US market. The company's deliveries in the third quarter increased by 45.7% compared with the same period in 2025. According to Cox Automotive, the brand's share of the US electric vehicle market reached 7.2%.

Rivian model deliveries

According to Cox Automotive, the R1S SUV had the highest volume among Rivian's passenger models in July-September, with 5,582 units. Deliveries of the R1T pickup totaled 1,732 vehicles, while the R2 model accounted for 3,456 vehicles. For the R2, this period was its first full quarter of sales on the market.

Rivian currently supplies the more expensive R2 Performance version. The company is also preparing more affordable versions of the model, which, according to Motor1, may cost about $50,000.

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Commercial vans

In the third quarter, Rivian delivered 8,469 EDV 500 and EDV 700 commercial electric vans, up 220.9% from a year earlier. This figure exceeded the quarterly deliveries of each of the brand's passenger models individually.

In the first nine months of 2026, Rivian's deliveries increased by 26.8% year on year. During this period, the company delivered 17,259 R1S SUVs and 15,685 commercial vans. These vans are used by Amazon, among others, as well as other logistics and corporate customers.

Rivian surpassed Chevrolet as an individual electric vehicle brand. At the same time, the combined EV deliveries of Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC, which are part of General Motors, remain higher than Rivian's figures.

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