Subaru may stop selling all models with internal combustion engines on the European market after 2027. From 2028, the automaker reportedly plans to offer only electric vehicles in Europe, Motor1 reports.

Which models will leave the European market

According to the publication, the Subaru Outback is to disappear from the European market at the end of 2027. The hybrid Impreza, Crosstrek and Forester are also reportedly set to stop being sold after 2027. Thus, the brand's lineup in Europe may consist of three electric vehicles: the Solterra, Uncharted and E-Outback. Subaru develops all these models jointly with Toyota.

Motor1 said it had contacted Subaru in the United States to confirm this information and will update the article if the company responds.

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Emissions and safety requirements

According to Autonext and Auto Motor Sport, Subaru cited two reasons for the possible decision: Europe's tightening requirements for average fleet emissions and new safety standards. Recertifying an updated engine requires significant costs, while the new safety requirements entail upgrading vehicles with older electrical architecture.

Currently, the European Outback is equipped with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine producing 169 hp. The Impreza, Crosstrek and Forester, which may leave the market, use a 2.0-liter mild hybrid with a 136-hp boxer engine. The first Subaru model with this type of engine was the Subaru 1000, introduced in 1966.

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