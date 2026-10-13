Brazilian company Vammo, which provides electric motorcycles and battery-swapping services in São Paulo, reported more than 10 million completed battery swaps and EBITDA profitability. As Electrek reports, the number of active users of the service has exceeded 10,000.

Vammo has operated in São Paulo since 2022. The company has built a network of approximately 1,000 battery-swapping points: riders can exchange a depleted battery for a charged one instead of waiting for their motorcycle to charge.

Expansion in São Paulo state

Campinas is set to become Vammo's next city of operation. This will be the company's first significant geographic expansion since its launch in São Paulo. It plans to focus on São Paulo state going forward and later expand into other Brazilian and Latin American markets.

According to the company, the number of its active customers has increased by 250% since the beginning of the year. Vammo also expects to reach about $45 million in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2026 and exceed 100 million battery swaps in 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Next-generation stations

The company said it reached break-even in June — six months ahead of schedule — and became EBITDA profitable. Vammo is also deploying third-generation battery-swapping stations, which it estimates can reduce costs by a further 15%.

The new stations use artificial intelligence-based software to adjust battery charging rates. The system takes into account current and forecast rider demand, weather conditions, demand in delivery apps, service usage patterns, and battery temperatures.

Vammo cites data from the Brazilian automotive industry association FENABRAVE, according to which 11,587 electric motorcycles were registered in the country between January and August 2026 — 85% more than in the same period a year earlier. At the same time, electric models accounted for only 0.7% of all motorcycle sales. The company says its share of Brazil's electric motorcycle market exceeds 65% this year.

Read us on