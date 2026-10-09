Volkswagen has announced the new electric ID. Tiguan crossover, which will enter the German and other European markets in early 2027 and replace the ID.4 and the European ID.5 model, Motor1 reports. Petrol, diesel and hybrid versions of the Tiguan will be sold alongside the electric model.

A different design and physical buttons

The ID. Tiguan will feature a more traditional SUV design, with more upright proportions, pronounced body lines and conventional exterior door handles. Inside, Volkswagen will use physical controls for key functions, including air conditioning. Physical buttons will also be fitted to the multifunction steering wheel, while an illuminated controller on the centre console will control volume and switch audio tracks or radio stations.

The dashboard will feature a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a central 15-inch infotainment display. For the first time among European Volkswagens, a separate 12-inch screen will be offered as an option for the front passenger. There will also be a Retro mode recreating the blue-and-red instrument design of the Golf IV.

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Range of up to 600 kilometres

In Europe, the ID. Tiguan will be offered in three versions: with a 58 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive and 188 hp; with a 77 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive and 281 hp; and with a 77 kWh battery, all-wheel drive and 295 hp. Maximum WLTP range will be up to 600 kilometres depending on the configuration.

The entry-level version will be able to tow a trailer weighing up to 1,800 kilograms, while variants with the 77 kWh battery will tow up to 2,000 kilograms. The vehicle will have a 32-litre front trunk and a rear luggage compartment with a capacity of up to 534 litres. Announced features include powering external devices from the traction battery via a PowerSocket adapter and a standard one-pedal driving mode. The Connected Travel Assist system with traffic light recognition will be offered as an option.

In Germany, the ID. Tiguan will be available in Trend, Life, Style and R-Line trims. Pre-orders in Germany and several other European countries are due to start on 13 October, with the starting price set at €42,695.

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