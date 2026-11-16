Lyudmila, a resident of Kyiv, said she has not known where her daughter, Kateryna Vinokurova, is for nine years. According to her, the girl was abducted in Kyiv on November 16, 2017. Since then, the mother has been trying to locate her.

According to her, her daughter, Kateryna Vinokurova, was born in 1995. She claims that her daughter was abducted on November 16, 2017, in Kyiv.

Lyudmila says that for nine years she has been trying unsuccessfully to find her daughter. During this time, she has reached out to law enforcement agencies and international organizations, including Interpol, and has explored various avenues in her search.

“Nine years of searching. Nine years of uncertainty. Nine years of hope and pain,” the mother wrote.

She admits that she still does not know where Kateryna is or what has happened to her. At the same time, she has not lost hope of finding her daughter.

“I haven’t stopped looking. And I won’t stop,” Lyudmila emphasized.

In her post, she also shared photos of Kateryna, hoping to draw attention to her disappearance and receive any information that might help locate her daughter.

Meanwhile, Kateryna’s story has already been covered by the media. In February 2018, it was reported that the 22-year-old woman had gone missing on November 16, 2017, in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. The police were searching for her, but at that time, there were no results.

Source: post on Threads by lyudmila_arkharova.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, November 11, the body of 16-year-old Ukrainian citizen Alina Alekseeva, who had previously been reported missing, was found in the Dutch city of Workum in the province of Friesland. The girl was found lifeless in a body of water near Doltewâl Street, not far from where she was last seen.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law that improves mechanisms for searching for missing persons and identifying unidentified bodies under martial law. In particular, authorities plan to use fingerprints stored in ID documents to establish a person’s identity.

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