In Vinogradar, Kyiv residents blocked the road due to a prolonged power outage

On November 6, in the Vinogradar residential neighborhood of Kyiv, local residents blocked a road to protest the prolonged power outage.

People took to the street in an effort to draw attention to the power supply issue. Further details of the incident are currently unknown.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy criticized the work of Kyivvodokanal and spoke about personnel changes.

On November 5, water supply disruptions occurred in Kyiv due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The center of Kyiv was left almost without power on the evening of November 5.

Read us on