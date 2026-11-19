As of the morning of November 19, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording any significant air pollution. The lowest readings are currently being recorded in the Holosiivskyi district, and the highest in the Obolonskyi district. However, both readings remain within normal limits.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air pollution levels in the capital and in specific districts of Kyiv. The service uses data from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which transmit information in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 19, 2026, the overall air quality in Kyiv was rated as good.

According to monitoring data, the lowest reading was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district—8 AQI—and the highest in the Obolonskyi district, where the index stood at 14 AQI. Both values correspond to a good air quality level.

To track the situation in the capital, you can use several online services:

SaveEcoBot —displays data from a network of air quality monitoring stations in Kyiv and other cities.

Aqicn – displays the air quality index in real time and allows you to view readings from individual stations. The service’s scale ranges from “good” to “hazardous.”

LUN City AIR – measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Station data is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as the services use their own networks of stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it’s important to consider the overall trends and data for a specific area, rather than relying on a single reading.

Air pollution levels can change throughout the day, so it’s a good idea to check the current readings before spending a long time outdoors.

If pollution levels have risen, it is recommended that you:

limit time spent outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible;

close windows and doors to reduce the inflow of polluted air;

avoid intense physical activity outdoors, as people breathe in more air during exercise;

use an air purifier according to the manufacturer’s instructions, if available.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be particularly mindful of air quality. They are advised to monitor air quality readings and pay attention to how they feel.

If possible, it is best to ventilate indoor spaces after outdoor air quality has improved.

As a reminder, as of the morning of November 18, air quality in Kyiv remained good, and monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution. The lowest pollution levels were recorded in the Darnytskyi district, while slightly higher levels were observed in the Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts.

On the morning of Wednesday, November 18, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in two towns in the Kyiv region—Ivankiv and Brovary.

Read us on