As of the morning of November 20, air quality in Kyiv remains good. Monitoring stations are not recording any significant air pollution. At the same time, readings vary slightly across different areas of the capital.

Here’s an update on the current air quality situation in Kyiv, data from monitoring stations, and services that allow you to track readings in real time.

Readings on different monitoring maps may vary, as services use their own networks of stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is best to focus on the overall trends in pollution and data near a specific location, rather than on a single reading.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 20, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally rated as good. However, conditions may change throughout the day, so it’s advisable to check the latest readings before spending extended periods outdoors.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air pollution levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from online monitoring stations, some of which transmit information in real time.

According to monitoring data as of the morning of November 20:

The lowest pollution level was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district—16 AQI.

The highest reading was in the Podil district, where the index stood at 45 AQI.

Both readings correspond to good air quality.

The Aqicn map allows users to view the air quality index in real time and assess readings at individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale that covers various pollution levels—from good to hazardous.

The LUN Misto AIR system tracks the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI value, the more polluted the air is.

If pollution levels rise, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible. It is recommended to keep windows and doors closed and to ventilate your home once the situation improves.

It is also advisable to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should pay particular attention to air quality readings. If you have an air purifier, you can use it according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

As of the morning of November 19, air quality in Kyiv remained good. Monitoring stations are not recording significant atmospheric pollution. The lowest readings are currently being recorded in the Holosiivskyi district, and the highest in the Obolonskyi district. However, both readings remain within normal limits.

On the morning of Wednesday, November 18, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in two towns in the Kyiv region—Ivankiv and Brovary.

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